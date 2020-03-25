‘Queen of Communism’: Britney Spears Calls For General Strike, Redistribution of Wealth Due to Coronavirus

Britney Spears called for a general strike and the redistribution of wealth on Monday, using Instagram to declare “communion [moves] beyond walls” and adding a commonly used socialist symbol to the end of her post.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever,” the text shared by Spears said, going on to describe how “we will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web.

“We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay.“

The “Work B—h” hitmaker captioned the post, originally written by Mimi Zhu, by quoting the text’s penultimate line — “communion [moves] beyond walls” — and adding three emoji roses, a socialist symbol commonly used by the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Queen of [the] proletariat,” cheered on one fan in the comments, while tropicotwunk wrote “Queen of communism.”