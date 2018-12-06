Putin Prepares For WW3; Deploys S-400 Missiles To Border

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed anti-aircraft missiles along the Russian border in preparation for the outbreak of World War 3.

Satellite images captured by ImageSat International show eight S-400 anti-aircraft missiles being deployed in the Dzhankoy airbase in Crimea.

Dailystar.co.uk reports: The report suggests plans to move the S-400 battery were prepared in recent months.

This is well before the clash between Russia and Ukraine that sparked tensions in the region.

Images show bare ground in April 2018 and construction by November 10.

This is two weeks before the sea battle in which Russia captured three Ukrainian vessels and their crew.

The S-400 missile has a range of up to almost 250 miles and can reach an altitude of almost 19 miles.

It is intended to bring down anything from aircraft to cruise and ballistic missiles.

Russia has bolstered the Black Sea peninsula’s military defences with the missile batteries since 2017.

The present deployment improves the already existing S-400 batteries.

On November 26, Ukrainian vessels entered the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea port of Odessa.

Russia claimed the ships had crossed into their territory and did not follow proper protocol.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 but war continues in the Donbass region between Russian separatists and pro-Kiev groups.

The sea of Azov lies east of Crimea and south of Ukraine’s regions which have been partially seized by pro-Russian separatists.