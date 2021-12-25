Putin: ‘Woke’ Virus Is the Most Dangerous Pandemic Threatening the West

December 25, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 1
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 'woke' virus is the real pandemic of the West
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the real pandemic threatening the West is far-left ‘woke’ ideology.

Putin made the comments during his annual press conference.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)