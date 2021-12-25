Putin: ‘Woke’ Virus Is the Most Dangerous Pandemic Threatening the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the real pandemic threatening the West is far-left ‘woke’ ideology.
Putin made the comments during his annual press conference.
WATCH:
