‘Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries Till He Resurrects USSR’ Says Cher

Cher has offered her own assessment of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in an effort to stoke even more American outrage about the ongoing dispute

The Hollywood star turned foreign policy expert is predicting dire consequences if Vladimir Putin’s aggression goes unchecked.

Breitbart reports: Cher, wargamed a scenario in which Putin will continue to “devour sovereign countries” after he invades the Ukraine, until “he resurrects the USSR.” She said this will leave Europe “small” and “unprotected” while Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia form an axis to bring the U.S. to “its knees.”

Why Ukraine’s Important 2🇺🇸.Putin’s despot,trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries,Till He Resurrects USSR💪🏼.This Will Leave Europe,Small & unprotected.Russia,China,Saudis Want 2 Bring🇺🇸2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity.They C Hate,Division,Weakness. — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2022

They C Hate Between Politicians,& Ppl.They See Ppl murdered,&Attempted murders in Our Capital. Some call them criminals Some patriots.Some🇺🇸’ns Dont Want Democracy, Want Women Hobbled,

Racism &Mistrust U By Flag U Fly.”A House Divided Against Itself,Cannot Stand”.We R That House — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2022

Cher also invoked the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, claiming Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia see a “perfect opportunity” in the riot to take advantage of domestic strife.

Most Americans oppose major U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with only 26 percent saying they want the U.S. to play a major role in the dispute, according to a recent AP-NORC poll. Nevertheless, the Biden administration is trying to sell the idea that war with Russia is important to protect American values.

Another poll shows that President Biden’s approval on the Ukraine-Russia issue is underwater. A mere 40 percent of voters approved of Biden’s handling of the conflict, while 45 disapproved, including 35 percent who said they strongly disapproved, according to a Politico/MorningConsult poll revealed Wednesday.

Cher endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, even singing the old chestnut “Happiness is a Thing Called Joe” during a virtual campaign fundraising event.

“Joe will keep us safe. That’s all you need to know,” Cher sang.