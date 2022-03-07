Putin: US-Funded Bioterror Labs in Ukraine Released Anthrax and Plague

Russian President Vladimir Putin has produced documents proving that the US-funded bioterror labs in Ukraine were releasaing dangerous pathogens such as anthrax, the plague, cholera and tularemia near the Russian border.

“In the course of the special military operation, evidence of the Kiev regime’s hasty measures to conceal any traces of the military biological program financed by the US Department of Defense in Ukraine has been revealed,” Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov declared.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“Now the documents are being analyzed by Russian specialists of the troops of radiation, chemical and biological protection,” he warned.

One document shows a list of the dangerous microbes being tested at the lab.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: At least one of the documents a RIA Novosti stamp on it — RIA Novosti is a Russian news site.

Russia says the government will address it shortly in detail — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) March 6, 2022

Translated via Google https://t.co/Z1YDN2iliv — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) March 6, 2022

There are documents from the US Embassy that were posted online on the biological labs in Ukraine.

The documents were later deleted but they are still available on the WayBack Machine.

US Embassy removed all their Ukraine Bioweapon lab documents from the website.

https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

They removed all the PDF files from the embassy website here https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

The good news is they are still archived https://web.archive.org/web/20170130193016/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kharkiv-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20210511164310/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-luhansk-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170221125752/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20210506053014/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-vinnitsa-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170221125752/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170207122550/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kherson-fact-sheet-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170223011502/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-ternopil-fact-sheet-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170208032526/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-zakarpatska-fact-sheet-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170208032526/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-zakarpatska-fact-sheet-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170202040923/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-dl-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170201004446/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-rdvl-eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20161230143004/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-eidss.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20210506212717/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-pathogen-asset-control.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170207153023/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-rdvl_eng.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20170211022339/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/kiev-ivm-fact-sheet-eng.pdf

These labs are reporedly co-run by Fauci’s EcoHealth Alliance and rumor is Russia’s entire military operation right now is unofficially to either secure and/or destroy these labs and gather evidence.