Putin Warns Trump: ‘Deep State’ Are Working Against You

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “deep state” are working against President Trump in order to further their globalist agenda.

According to The New York Times, Putin’s comments came during his annual state-of-the-nation speech Wednesday where he warned that Russia would target the U.S. if it deploys nuclear weapons to Europe.

Thehill.com reports: His comments came after the U.S. announced earlier this month that it would stop complying with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a pact from 1987 that bans nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.

Putin reportedly said Wednesday that there are too many people within the U.S. “ruling class” who are “too captivated by ideas of their exceptionalism and their superiority over the entire rest of the world.”

“But do they know how to count? Surely they do,” Putin added, according to the Times.

“Let them first calculate the range and speed of our advanced weapons systems, and then make decisions on the threats against our country.”

Putin then claimed there is a “deep state” working against the president, the Times reported.

His comment falls in line with some supporters of Trump who have claimed that there is a “deep state” conspiracy within the government aimed at undermining Trump and his administration.