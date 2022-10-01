Putin: Transgender Agenda Being ‘Drilled Into’ Children is ‘Outright Satanism’

The transgender agenda that is being “drilled into” children in the Western world is a “denial of humanity,” according to Russian President Vladimir Putin who declared that the movement bears all the hallmarks of “outright Satanism”.
Putin made the remarks about transgenderism during a 40-minute speech at a ceremony in Moscow that formally confirmed the annexation of four regions in Ukraine following a series of referendums.
‘Do we really want to see perversions that lead to degradation and extinction imposed on children in our schools from the earliest years, for it to be drilled into them that there are supposedly some genders besides women and men and offered the chance to undergo sex change operations?’ he asked.
‘This is a complete denial of humanity, the overthrow of faith and traditional values,’ he added. ‘Indeed, the suppression of freedom itself has taken on the features of a religion: outright Satanism.’
Governments across the world, operating under the control of the World Economic Forum, are waging war on our children. Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders are systematically attempting to normalize pedophilia and decriminalize sex with children across the world.
It’s happening right before our very eyes and the mainstream media are complicit in their silence.
Love him or loathe him, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned us years ago that the global elite plan to normalize pedophilia in the West. According to Putin, the global elite engage in Satan worship. “Do as thou wilt” is their motto. It appears he was correct.
