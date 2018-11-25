Putin Deploys Space Force To Verify If USA Actually Landed On The Moon

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a Russian mission to the moon tasked with verifying if the American moon landings were real or not.

The head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency Dmitry Rogozin was replying to a question about whether NASA landed on the moon almost 50 years ago, a subject that has been the center of many conspiracy theories, according to the AP.

“I answer questions of the President of Moldova: whether there were Americans on the moon… We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” Dmitry Rogozin stated in a video posted Saturday on Twitter.

Отвечаю на вопросы президента Молдавии: были ли американцы на Луне, зачем у @roscosmos есть истребители и трамваи и как российская космонавтика поможет молдавскому винограду?https://t.co/IRV3HUT6Sz — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) November 24, 2018

Back in 2017, astronaut Don Pettit claimed NASA no longer had the resources necessary to rebuild technology it would require to send explorers to the moon.

At the Space for Innovation conference at London’s Science Museum, Pettit said he hoped the US would be able to collaborate with other countries to help make moon landings possible again:

“International collaboration I believe is essential for space exploration it provides robustness to the technology of exploration,” he said.

“Each country has a different means of approaching the same problem and when one country’s technology fails you can rely on the other countries technology to get you through that particular issue.”