Putin Puts the ‘New World Order’ on Notice: “Grave Consequences If You Interfere with Russia”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the ‘New World Order’ that if they interfere in Russia’s business there will be severe consequences.
As Russian troops entered Ukraine, Putin gave a televised speech in which he warned Russia would not accept Western interference:
‘To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,’ Putin said.
Infowars.com reports: The United Nations Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night when Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce the invasion at 5:50am Moscow time.
Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, had urged Putin to stop his tanks.
‘If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart,’ said Guterres.
‘President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.’
Putin ignored the plea, going on TV to describe the invasion as a ‘special military occupation’ and said he wants to ‘demilitarize’ and ‘de-Nazify’, not occupy, the country.
He told Ukrainian service members to ‘lay down their arms and go home,’ saying Russia could not exist with a ‘constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine’ and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian solders was ‘inevitable.’
