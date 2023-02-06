Putin Issues Warning To West About Sending Tanks To Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned against the deliveries of Western-made tanks to Ukraine.

Putin issued vague threats about Russia’s potential to respond after the US and other Western nations recently announced they were going to provide Ukraine with tanks.

During a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of victory at the Battle of Stalingrad, the Russian leader warned that Moscow’s response to the threat would span far beyond armored vehicles.

Putin said:“Unbelievable, but true – we are once again threatened with German Leopard tanks, with crosses on their hull. And once again seeking to battle Russia in Ukraine with the help of Hitler’s followers, the Banderites….

Those seeking to defeat Russia on the battlefield apparently do not realize that a modern war with Russia would be entirely different for them. We’re not sending our tanks to their borders. Yet we have something to respond with, and it would not be limited to armor use only, everyone must realize that“

InfoWars reports: Last week, Berlin changed its stance on supplying modern armor to Kiev, pledging to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks as well as allowing European countries to re-export German-made vehicles from their own inventories.

The number of Leopards expected to be funneled to Ukraine amounts to some 112 vehicles.

Separately, Washington pledged to send 31 Abrams tanks, but doesn’t expect to deliver them until late 2023 at the earliest.

Moscow has repeatedly urged the collective West to stop “pumping” Ukraine with modern weaponry, warning that the ongoing military aid would merely prolong the hostilities and inflict more suffering on everyday Ukrainians, rather than change the ultimate outcome of the conflict.