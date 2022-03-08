Putin Issues Dire Warning: ‘Sending Weapons To Ukraine Will Result in Global Collapse’

President Vladimir Putin has issued a dire warning to the West — sending foreign weapons to Ukraine will result in “global collapse” and nobody will be getting out alive.

Earlier today President Vladimir Putin demanded Ukraine distance itself from NATO, lay down its arms and recognize Russia’s claims to the Crimea, and to acknowledge that Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states before war can end.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, said western powers sending mercenaries and military equipment to the front lines would be a “catastrophic development“.

The Kremlin also released a list of countries who have been “unfriendly” to Russia since the conflict began. The list includes all European Union countries and the United Kingdom, with the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand also making the list, among others.

The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been “unfriendly” to Russia. They include:



Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan https://t.co/YQi2SPyYJb — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 7, 2022

Mirror report: Yesterday, British Deputy PM Dominic Raab called on world leaders to support Ukraine with “everything from military hardware through to cyber resilience” to prevent a “creeping normalization” of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

He urged his international counterparts to supply the under-siege nation to prevent “more aggression in the future”.

The demands come after reports Kremlin troops are preparing for a fresh attempt to seize Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin ‘s troops have been attempting to advance towards the capital city for days but ground to a halt as the Ukrainian resistance hit supply lines.

Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky has vowed revenge after photos of a fleeing family lying dead in the street as Russian forces shelled Irpin shocked the world.

In a fiery address on Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky promised a day of judgement after the deaths of evacuating Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian leader spoke following the tragedy in Irpin, where four members of one family were killed when missiles struck.