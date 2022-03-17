Putin: I Will Not Stop Until the ‘New World Order’ Is Destroyed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to keep fighting the ‘New World Order’ until their dominance over the world has ended.

Putin made the remarks following President Biden’s accusation on Wednesday that the Russian leader was a “war criminal”

“I think he is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Following the remarks Putin sent a chilling warning to the elite, promising that Russians will “spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths” – as he declared that Western attempts to dominate the globe was coming to an end.

Endtimeheadlines.org reports: The Russian President, speaking in a bombastic televised address from the Kremlin nearly three weeks into Moscow’s invasion, warned the West would use ‘those who earn their money here but live over there’ as a ‘fifth column’ to ‘divide our society’. ‘I do not judge those with villas in Miami or the French Riviera.

Or who can’t get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called ‘gender freedoms.’ The problem is they mentally exist there, and not here, with our people, with Russia,’ he said. ‘The West will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors… to divide our society.. to provoke civil confrontation… to strive to achieve its aim. And there is one aim – the destruction of Russia.’