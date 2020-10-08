Putin: Democrat Party Values Are ‘Similar’ To Ideals of Soviet Communist Party

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed what many in America have long suspected — the values of the modern Democrat Party align closely with the ideals of the 1980s Soviet Communist Party.

Bloomberg News reports that while Putin praised President Donald Trump for improving US-Russian relations, he is prepared to work with Biden if he wins the November election.

Putin cited Biden’s support for new arms reduction treaties — such as the lopsided New START under President Obama.

Putin added that Biden’s modern Democrats share similar ideals to those Russia embraced under Soviet communism:

The Russian leader even argued that the values of the Democrats were similar to those of the Soviet Communist Party, of which he said he’d been a member for 18 years. The Soviet regime’s longtime ties with the Black community in the U.S. could also be a basis for links to the Democrats, he said. “Equality, brotherhood, what’s wrong with that?” Putin said. “There is some kind of ideological basis for establishing contacts with a representative of the Democratic Party.”

It’s not the first time Putin has suggested Democrats and liberals are on the wrong side of history — and a spent force.

On the eve of the G20 summit in Osaka, Putin trumpeted the growth of nationalist movements in Europe and America, crowing that liberalism is spent as an ideological force.

In an FT interview, the Russian president said “the liberal idea” had “outlived its purpose” as the public turned against immigration, open borders and multiculturalism.

FT report: Putin’s evisceration of liberalism — the dominant western ideology since the end of the second world war in 1945 — chimes with anti-establishment leaders from US president Donald Trump to Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Matteo Salvini in Italy, and the Brexit insurgency in the UK.

“[Liberals] cannot simply dictate anything to anyone just like they have been attempting to do over the recent decades,” he said.

Putin branded Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to admit more than 1m refugees to Germany, mainly from war-ravaged Syria, as a “cardinal mistake”.

But he praised Donald Trump for trying to stop the flow of migrants and drugs from Mexico.

“This liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done. That migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants have to be protected.”