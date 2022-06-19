Putin Declares Victory Over New World Order: ‘Change of Elites’ Coming Because Humanity Has ‘Woken Up’

Global elites who have been running the world in recent decades, working in concert to usher in a New World Order, have been defeated according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who used his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday to warn that a “change of elites” in the West is just around the corner.

Disastrous liberal policies undertaken by EU and US leaders are exacerbating inequalities and divisions in their societies, not just in terms of welfare but in terms of values and orientations of various groups, Putin said.

“Such a detachment from reality, from the demands of society, will inevitably lead to a surge of populism and the growth of radical movements, to serious social and economic changes, to degradation and, in the near future, to a change of elites,” the Russian leader said.

The global elite have been exposed and are set to face the wrath of the people in the kind of reckoning not seen since the days of the guillotine in the streets of 17th century Paris. Putin says that elite blue blood is set to run in the streets all over again.

According to Putin, another revolution is just around the corner. Humanity has woken up to the elites and revenge, when it comes, will be swift and appropriate.

When the West, led by the New World Order, declared victory in the Cold War, Americans designated themselves the “messengers of God on earth,” with interests that should be considered sacred and no obligations, Putin told the audience at SPIEF. New centers of power have since emerged, and have the right to protect their own systems, economic models and sovereignty.



These “truly revolutionary, tectonic changes in geopolitics, the global economy, in the technological sphere, in the entire system of international relations,” are “fundamental, pivotal and inexorable,” Putin said at the SPIEF. “And It is a mistake to suggest that one can wait out the times of turbulent change and that things will return to normal; that everything will be as it was. It will not.”

The New World Order is gone with the wind, in other words. New centers of power have emerged, the unipolar world order isn’t coming back, and the “colonial” way of thinking has failed. The people of the world have spoken and they have rejected the New World Order’s plans to turn them into cattle or “useless eaters”.

How did this great change happen? It’s quite simple, according to Putin. In all their hubris and arrogance, the West, led by the New World Order, miscalculated its response to the conflict in Ukraine.

When the US and its allies launched the campaign to “cancel” Russia over its activities in Ukraine, they hoped to crash and undermine the Russian economy and society. The sanctions have instead boomeranged on their creators, aggravating social and economic problems, driving up the cost of food, electricity and fuel, and hurting the quality of life across the West, but especially in Europe and the US.

“The European Union has completely lost its political sovereignty, and its bureaucratic elites are dancing to someone else’s tune, accepting whatever they are told from above, causing harm to their own population and their own economy,” Putin said.

EU citizens will pay the price for “decisions divorced from reality and taken contrary to common sense,” he added, as direct losses from the sanctions alone could exceed $400 billion in a year.

Blaming the high energy prices and inflation in the West on Russia – “Putin’s price hike,” as the White House put it – is a “stupidity” and “designed for people who can’t read or write,” the Russian president said.

“Don’t blame us, blame yourselves,” Putin said.

Putin further argued that if there are food shortages around the world, the finger of blame will be squarely pointing at Western leaders.

The EU “blindly believing in renewable sources” and abandoning long-term natural gas contracts with Russia led to the spike in energy prices last year, according to the Russian leader. Meanwhile, both the US and the EU addressed the Covid-19 pandemic by printing trillions of dollars and euros.

US and EU sanctions against Russia – in particular fertilizer and grain exports – are one of the reasons for growing global food insecurity, Putin pointed out. If there is famine in the world’s poorest countries, “this will be entirely on the conscience of the US administration and the European bureaucracy.”

Troubles with food supply have arisen over the past several years – not months – due to the “short-sighted actions of those who are accustomed to solving their problems at someone else’s expense,” distorting the trade flows by printing money in a sort of “predatory colonial policy,” Putin said.

Russia is ready to send food to Africa and the Middle East, where the threat of famine is most acute, but faces “logistical, financial, transport” obstacles imposed by the West, he said.