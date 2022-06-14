‘Pure Madness’: Noam Chomsky Says Social Media Censorship Means Freedom of Speech is Dead In America

Freedom of speech no longer exists in the West, according to Noam Chomsky, who has slammed mainstream media propaganda and social media censorship as “pure madness” that harms the United States itself.

The American historian, philosopher and linguist Noam Chomsky, in an interview with Massachusetts Peace Action, said the United States is blocking information that does not coincide with the position of Washington, which has had a chilling effect on free speech.

Fact checkers need to stay in their lane and stop censoring free speech in America, according to the author of more than 150 books on topics such as linguistics, war, politics, and mass media.

As an example, Chomsky cited the recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding the food crisis in the world. Lavrov told the world how to solve the problem. But his words were censored in Western mainstream media, and Chomsky had to look for information from outlets such as Al Jazeera.

“People in the US should be aware of what is happening,” said Noam Chomsky.

“Blocking Russian sources is pure madness. Why can’t we know what they are saying? Why am I forced to look on the Al Jazeera website for statements made by the Russian Foreign Minister? We simply have to be aware of the matter”— said Chomsky.

In his opinion, Lavrov has proposals that should be considered in order to eliminate the grain crisis, the threat of mass starvation. At the same time, the US authorities do not allow citizens to hear this point of view.

“If you suddenly bring up this topic, talk about it, you will immediately be branded a supporter of Putin and a communist rat calling for concessions. Just an amazing situation,” Chomsky says.

According to Chomsky, its ironic that Al Jazeera is allowed to publish information that is censored in the west, considering Al Jazeera is owned by the Qatari state, a famously repressive regime. What happened to American free speech and the First Amendment?

