Pure Evil: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, & Jeff Bezos Producing Artificial Breast Milk to ‘Combat Climate Change’

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos have all invested in a new startup company to produce artificial breast milk in an attempt to ‘combat climate change’.

U.S. firm BIOMILQ has received $3.5 million from an investment fund that is co-founded by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Mark Zuckerberg to ‘prevent climate change due to gases created in formula manufacturing.’

According to a Daily Mail report:

An artificial breast milk start-up that offers a green alternative to baby formula has received $3.5 million (£2.8m) from an investment fund co-founded by Bill Gates. It has been estimated that around 10 per cent of the global dairy industry — a major producer of greenhouse gases — is used to manufacture baby formula. The $1 billion (£800 million) fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was established to help prevent the worst effects of climate change arising from carbon emissions. Alongside Mr Gates, the group’s other members include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Virgin group founder Sir Richard Branson and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to the company’s website, in 2021, they successfully produced the world’s first cell-cultured human milk outside of the breast.

Our team is thrilled to announce that we have produced the world’s first cell-cultured human milk outside of the breast. We find ourselves at the frontier of lactation science, helping to advance the entire field by putting mothers and babies at the forefront. According to UC Davis Human Milk Researcher & BIOMILQ Technical Advisor Dr. Jennifer Smilowitz, “human milk is tremendously complex in both composition and structure which has made it impossible to replicate outside of the lactating parent.” Until now. In just 11 months, we have moved the field of lactation science from proof of concept to proof of complexity, producing milk compositions that look more like a symphony than a concerto. We’re a HUGE step closer to empowering parents with another infant feeding option, one that provides much of the nutrition of breastmilk with the practicality of formula. We can now confirm that BIOMILQ’s product has macronutrient profiles that closely match the expected types and proportions of proteins, complex carbohydrates, fatty acids and other bioactive lipids that are known to be abundantly present in breastmilk.

Netizens find this news timely, considering the recent news of the baby formula shortage.

Candace Owens tweeted, “Doesn’t Bill Gates just have the best luck? Just like with the COVID vaccine— he makes an investment, and then suddenly there is a pandemic or shortage and everyone must line up for his product. Of course he’s invested in lab produced breast milk!”

Doesn’t Bill Gates just have the best luck? Just like with the COVID vaccine— he makes an investment, and then suddenly there is a pandemic or shortage and everyone must line up for his product.



Of course he’s invested in lab produced breast milk! https://t.co/1OzFBFHezy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 12, 2022

According to far-left Politifact, “there is no evidence that investments involving Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg in artificial breast milk have anything to do with the formula shortage.”

“Neither BIOMILQ nor the fund’s investment in the company have anything to do with the current shortage. Leila Strickland, BIOMILQ’s co-founder and chief science officer, told CNN on May 3 that the company is still three to five years away from getting a product to market. The shortage is due in part to a February 2022 formula recall by Abbott, a major U.S. manufacturer of baby food, that halted production at its Sturgis, Michigan, plant. It’s also due to supply chain issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that were already impacting the infant formula industry. High inflation also appears to have compounded the problem,” Politifact said in their fact check.

American families are suffering from the baby formula shortage. As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the largest producer of baby formula was shut down by Biden/Obama for 3 months. Biden is to blame because his FDA shut down a huge plant that makes baby formula in Michigan.

