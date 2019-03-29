Puerto Rico Governor Vows To Punch Trump in the Mouth

The governor of Puerto Rico issued a violent threat to President Donald J. Trump during a CNN interview Thursday.

Speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta, Democrat Governor Rosselló told the RussiaGate conspiracy theorist that if the president “gets close“, he will physically assault him.

“If the bully gets close, I’ll punch the bully in the mouth,” Ricardo Rosselló. “Don’t – uh – it would be a mistake to confuse courtesy with courage.”

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello threatens to physically attack President Donald Trump: "I'll punch the bully in the mouth" CNN's Jim Acosta just sits there and smiles. pic.twitter.com/RTiWbak5Y5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 28, 2019

BigLeaguePolitics reports:

Acosta, known for his whiny tiffs with Trump and with Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders, smirked and did not push back against Rosselló.

This type of violent rhetoric from the political left has become commonplace during the Trump administration as political violence against conservatives has ratcheted up. Just last week, a member of Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) at Tulane University was the victim of a dorm room arson, set by radical leftists after he was doxxed.

Other examples of leftist violence include a Florida GOP office being shot up, a Trump supporter’s truck being set on fire simply for having a Trump bumper sticker, and right wing commentator and activist Faith Goldy being violently attacked by a left-wing mob at an anti-racism rally.

While the left, backed by the mainstream media and big-money hacks like the Southern Poverty Law Center, pretend that right wing hate is on the rise, it ignores the violence perpetrated by its own side.