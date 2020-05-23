Puerto Rico Anti-Trump Senator FOUND GUILTY On Fraud Charges, Facing 30 Years In Prison

Puerto Rico Senator Abel Nazario Quiñones has been found guilty by unanimous verdict of the jury on 28 fraud charges and is now awaiting sentencing. According to legal experts, the anti-Trump Senator is facing up to 30 years in prison.

FBI agents arrested Senator Abel Nazario Quiñones in November as part of an investigation into widespread and systemic corruption in Puerto Rico.

In just two years – from 2012 to 2014 – he managed to stiff 177 municipal workers for the astronomical total of $588,961.43, authorities said.

Senator Abel Nazarrio Quiñones is led away from the court in handcuffs after being found guilty on 28 counts of fraud.

Puerto Rican Senator Abel Nazario Quiñones, a New Progressive, did everything he could to smear President Trump… until he got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

The senator backed Jeb Bush, who described illegal immigration as “an act of love,” in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Once Jeb got drubbed out of the race, the senator panicked – and shifted to anyone who could stop Donald Trump from taking back the GOP.

“It is time to unite all efforts behind a candidate in order to defeat Donald Trump,” Nazario Quiñones said.

“Trump must be defeated!” he yelled.

Election night brought bad news for him – but last Wednesday was even worse, because police handcuffed him and marched him off to jail.

The Never-Trump politician got slapped with a 39-count indictment accusing him of making false documents and committing wire fraud.

The huge corporations that love illegal immigration exploit immigrants for cheap labor… and it turns out, Nazario Quiñones wanted to do a little exploitation of his own.

For 16 years, he served as mayor of the town of Yauco – and officers say that he ripped off his own workers for hundreds of thousands, or maybe millions, of dollars.

When the Labor Department caught him in his alleged scheme, he promised to pay back the money he withheld, but that turned out to be just another lie.

The indictment says that the then-mayor gave his employees all the money he owed them on paper – but then reportedly forced them to work two extra hours a day for free.

It looks like aid packages aren’t the only places overrun by rats!

The Trump-hating senator is now facing up to 30 years in prison and a million dollar fine.

Puerto Rico is an island surrounded by an ocean – and D.C. is a swamp surrounded by deranged, Trump-bashing thieves who make this senator look like an amateur.

Trump came into office and busted up their corrupt ways – in the Deep State, in Eric Holder’s Justice Department, in James Comey’s FBI, in John Brennan’s CIA – just like he is on the Trump-hating island of Puerto Rico.

No wonder the Never-Trumpers hate and fear him – and his voters – so much. They know it’s the end of the line for their extortion, their underhanded tactics and their dirty little inside deals.

A lot of people in D.C. need to follow Nazario Quiñones into a cell.

The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. Sen. Abe Quiñones’ lawyer Maria Domínguez indicated that it will likely take place in July.

Nazario will remain free on bail until the conclusion of the second trial against him.