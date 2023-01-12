Public Schools Start Screening Fully Vaccinated Athletes for Heart Problems As MSM COVID Narrative Crumbles

Public schools across America have begun screening fully vaccinated students for heart problems following a tidal wave of evidence linking the toxic jabs to heart problems.

Schools are finally listening to the concerns of parents who are asking whether their children are safe to play sports after seeing an exponential rise in the number of young and healthy athletes collapsing and often dying on the field.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I spent a short segment discussing a Facebook post from Everett Public Schools Athletics Department announcing a “Screen Your Teen” event in March. The goal is to “prevent sudden cardiac arrest,” which really hasn’t been a huge issue until the jabs were rolled out. Before the jabs, there were rare documented cases of young athletes succumbing to heart issues and invariably these were due to preexisting conditions. But as a recent study indicates, the number of young people developing heart conditions after getting vaccinated is startling.

Here’s the Facebook post that nonchalantly alerts parents of athletes they can and should have their children screened:

As is always the case, nowhere are the jabs or Covid-19 itself mentioned despite the fact that this and the many other similar public school screenings are being prompted by concerns of parents regarding the vaccines. They’re keeping it quiet and trying to address the symptom while avoiding the root cause completely.

Here’s the clip from today’s show: