Public Rise Up Against British Police Who Defended Pedophile From Online ‘hate’

A British police department has come under fire after it defended a violent pedophile, warning that anyone who dared “misgender” the criminal would be arrested.
Sussex Police responded to posts from women’s rights campaigners who expressed concerns that the 58-year-old child rapist, going by the name of Sally Ann Dixon, could be incarcerated in a women’s prison.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit.news reports: The individual, a biological male previously known as John Stephen Dixon until 2004, was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of 30 indecent assaults against children dating from 1989 to 1996.
Latest Videos
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
Woody Harrelson Slams Big Pharma: 'The Last People You Should Trust With Your Health'
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
Rebel News reporter Ian Miles Cheong noted that police issued a thinly veiled threat to investigate anyone misgendering the child rapist for potential ‘hate crimes’.
The department tweeted “Hi, Sussex Police do not tolerate any hateful comments towards their gender identiy regardless of crimes committed. This is irrelevant to the crime that has been committed and investigated.”
The response was swift and devastating, prompting the police department to delete their posts:
The department then issued a follow up APOLOGISING and stating “we recognise the rights of the public to express themselves freely”:
Too late:
Women’s rights campaigner Maya Forstater has called for a review “up and down the justice system from the police to CPS to courts and prison system to record and speak truthfully about sex.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Inside Job: CIA Gave Germany Heads Up About Pipeline Attack Weeks Ago - September 28, 2022
- Tucker Carlson: Biden Admin Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelines - September 28, 2022
- Public Rise Up Against British Police Who Defended Pedophile From Online ‘hate’ - September 28, 2022