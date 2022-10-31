President Joe Biden was filmed fondling an underage girl’s breast during a public event over the weekend, and then kissing her in front of horrified onlookers.
During the event, Biden chose a girl to quickly place an “I voted” sticker on her chest. He was then filmed rubbing the sticker onto her breast and pulling her in for a kiss on the mouth while continuing to fondle her breasts in front of reporters.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Watch:
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Some are speculating the young girl in the video above is his granddaughter.
This wouldn’t be the first time he has kissed his granddaughter on the lips:
It is also not the first time Biden has been accused of inappropriately groping children in public:
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Public Outraged As Biden Fondle’s Underage Girl’s Breast: ‘You’re a Pedophile’ - October 31, 2022
- Mostly Jabbed England Suffers 1.6k Excess Deaths in a Single Week – Doctors Baffled - October 31, 2022
- Bannon Urges Bolsonaro NOT To Concede: ‘F*ck the Deep State’ - October 31, 2022