Psychopath DC Mayor Muriel Browser: Uber Driver to Blame for His Own Murder at the Hands of 2 Black Girls

Far-left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shamelessly blamed the Uber driver who was murdered by two black teenage girls for not taking the proper precautions to ‘prevent auto theft’.
Two young teens were charged over the weekend with felony murder after murdering an Uber driver in broad daylight during an armed carjacking.
Instead of fleeing the scene after the murder, the girls calmly looked for their cellphone in the vehicle – while the drivers dead body lay next to them.
“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target,” Bowser said, in a since-deleted tweet, in response to the murder on Sunday morning.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: People were outraged by Bowser’s victim blaming.
