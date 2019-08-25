Psychiatrist Tells CNN: Trump May be Responsible for More Deaths Than Hitler and Stalin

A prominent psychiatrist claimed on CNN that President Trump is as bad as the worst dictators in modern history, and that his presidency might lead to more deaths than they did.

Former chairman of the Psychiatry Department at Duke University Dr. Allen Frances told CNN host Brian Stelter that it was an insult to the mentally ill to compare Trump to them.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Frances, who is against psychiatrists violating the “Goldwater Rule,” told CNN doing so will stigmatize people with mental illnesses.

“Well, I think ‘medicalizing’ politics has three very dire consequences. The first is that it stigmatizes the mentally ill. I’ve known thousands of patients, almost all of them are well-behaved, well-mannered good people. Trump is none of these. Lumping that is a terrible insult to the mentally ill and they have enough problems and stigma as it is.”

“Second, calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist,” Frances went on. “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

WATCH: