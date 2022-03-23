White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for covid on Tuesday which means she will no longer be able to travel to Europe with President Biden.

This is the second time in five months that Psaki, who is double jabbed and boosted, has tested positive for the virus.

However just like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, she did make an effort to point out that “thanks to the vaccine” she was only experiencing mild symptoms!

In a statement released before the White House press briefing Paski said “Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe”

Breitbart reports: Psaki revealed she met with Biden twice on Tuesday but said they were “socially-distanced” occasions that were not considered “close contact” by the Centers for Disease Control.

She said that Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The press secretary is fully vaccinated and has had her booster shots.

Psaki said she would work from home for five days before returning to work in person at the White House.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms,” she said.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Chris Meagher led the White House press briefing on Tuesday with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan instead of Psaki.

Psaki also tested positive for the virus in October, four months and three weeks ago, preventing her from traveling to Europe for Biden’s trip to Italy for the G-20 summit.