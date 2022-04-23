Psaki Says Teachers Should Be Discussing Gender Identity With Five Year Olds

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has declared that kindergarten age children should be discussing whether they are “a girl or a boy” with their teachers.

Only earlier in the week Psaki actually cried because Republicans in Florida are trying to prevent teachers from talking to young children about their gender identity or sexual orientation.

It says a lot about the DEM Party when you have the WH Press Sec crying over Florida's ban on teaching sexual fluidity and gender identity to children under the age of 8 rather than showing outrage at schools indoctrinating CHILDREN with this curriculum in elementary education. — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) April 20, 2022

Summit News reports: In an interview no one saw because it was on the already defunct CNN+, Psaki declared “The law’s not about teaching sex education. It’s about teaching gender identity.”

Soon to be out of work host Chris Wallace asked “Don’t parents have a right to have concern? I mean, we’re talking specifically here about teaching about sex in kindergarten through third grade. I have to say, as a parent, I would have problems with that.”

Psaki responded, “And so what do you do if a parent or a kid, should I say a kid, in one of these elementary schools says, ‘What about Sally, Sally has two moms?’ or ‘I’m not sure if I’m a girl or a boy?’”

She continued, “I mean these are kids who are experiencing these moments in their lives. I also think that these are not, there’s not a big record of there being either sex education or extensive gender identity education in these schools and this is creating a problem or political cudjal or issue that I don’t think exists.”

Apparently, it’s completely fine to sexually groom five year olds.

Watch:

JEN PSAKI: Teachers should talk with kindergarteners about if they’re “a girl or a boy.” pic.twitter.com/CeDSEU0boX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2022

The doubling down comes on the heels of this performance: