Psaki: ‘MSNBC Is the Most Factual News Source in the World’

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who is now an MSNBC commentator, has recently defended her network as a beacon of truth-telling.

While on Stephen Colbert’s CBS show on Monday, Psaki attacked Fox News while also defending her own network. She claimed, “MSNBC has a very high standard of what is factual. You have to go through a process before you report things on air to make sure they are factual and you have sources. That is how news should work.”

Comedy actually happened on The Late Show, albeit unintentionally as Jen Psaki told Stephen Colbert, "MSNBC has a very high standard of what is factual. You have to go through a process before you report things on air to make sure they are factual and you have sources." pic.twitter.com/Ldfpx9C4dD — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 14, 2023

However, it is difficult to take her words seriously given her history of pushing false narratives. For years, Psaki promoted the easily debunked lie that former President Donald Trump was a Russian spy. Her hypocrisy is further exposed by MSNBC’s egregious fake news that it has propagated over the last several years.

Here is just a short list of major topics MSNBC has misled the public about:

the Russia collusion hoax,

COVID vaccines and virus origins,

the Jan. 6 “insurrection” lie,

the Hunter Biden laptop,

and BLM and Antifa violence.

The network has pushed so many fake news stories that even comedian Russell Brand humiliated network analyst John Heilemann who demanded he name one instance of the outlet pushing fake news.

Russell Brand Calls Out MSNBC's Hypocrisy on COVID



"Do you want an example? The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they know it's an effective medicine!"@rustyrockets @billmaher @joerogan pic.twitter.com/5J0e0hkpSh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 4, 2023

Psaki’s show, “Inside With Jen Psaki,” is set to debut on MSNBC on March 19th. It remains to be seen if her show will be another platform for MSNBC’s continued spread of fake news.