Psaki Gaslights: Ukraine Biolabs a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ despite State Department Confirming They Exist

Joe Biden’s press secretary told millions of Americans that they mustn’t believe their lying eyes and ears about biolabs in Ukraine, calling their existence a “conspiracy theory” despite the fact that Biden’s State Department confirmed their existence the day before.

“We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine. We’ve also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories,” Jen Psaki breathlessly stated on Wednesday.

“This is preposterous. It’s the kind of disinformation operation we’ve seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years in Ukraine and in other countries, which have been debunked, and an example of the types of false pretexts we have been warning the Russians would invent.”

Psaki went on to say that Russia is about to launch a "false flag operation" with biological weapons to blame on Ukraine, a talking point echoed by the State Department on Tuesday.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern,” she added.

Psaki’s desperate remarks fly in the face of State Department Under Secretary of Political Affairs Victoria Nuland confirming during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing that Russia had in fact seized numerous biolabs in Ukraine.

“Ukraine has biological research facilities which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach,” Nuland admitted.

Additionally, Nuland warned that with Russian forces in control of these facilities, they may stage a “false flag” attack to blame on Ukrainian forces.

“It is classic Russian technique to blame on the other guy what they are planning to do themselves,” Nuland stated.

As Infowars has exhaustively reported, the DoD has funded several biological research facilities in Ukraine under the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) program from 2008 to 2017, which were constructed and operated by U.S. firm Black & Veatch.

As investigative reporter Glenn Greenwald noted, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine boasted of the collaborative biolab efforts before suddenly scrubbing all evidence of the projects from its website.

For all the dismissive language used over the last two weeks by self-described “fact-checkers,” it is confirmed that the U.S. has worked with Ukraine, as recently as last year, in the “development of a bio-risk management culture; international research partnerships; and partner capacity for enhanced bio-security, bio-safety, and bio-surveillance measures.” The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine publicly boasted of its collaborative work with Ukraine “to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern and to continue to ensure Ukraine can detect and report outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens before they pose security or stability threats.”

This comes days after the Russian government announced that it had caught Ukraine attempting to destroy evidence linking the U.S. Defense Department to Ukraine’s military biological weapons programs.

“In the course of the special military operation, evidence of the Kiev regime’s hasty measures to conceal any traces of the military biological program finance by the US Department of Defense in Ukraine has been revealed,” said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Information and Press Department Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova followed up on Wednesday stating that the U.S. “has been caught” running clandestine biolabs in Ukraine.

The Biden administration is simply doing damage control now that the Pentagon’s on-record involvement in these clandestine biolabs in Ukraine has been exposed.