Psaki: ‘Even After You’re Vaccinated, Masks and Social Distancing Will Be Essential’

February 5, 2021
Jen Psaki declares that even after being vaccinated Americans will still need to social distance and wear masks
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has declared that even after Americans are vaccinated, they will still have to social distance and wear masks.

Democrats are on a massive power trip.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Psaki told reporters: “Even after you’re vaccinated, social distancing and wearing a mask will essential.”

