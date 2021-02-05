Psaki: ‘Even After You’re Vaccinated, Masks and Social Distancing Will Be Essential’

Democrats are on a massive power trip.
During a press briefing on Thursday, Psaki told reporters: “Even after you’re vaccinated, social distancing and wearing a mask will essential.”
WATCH:
