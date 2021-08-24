Psaki Barks at Reporter: ‘Its Totally Irresponsible To Say Americans Are Stranded. They Are NOT!’

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pointed out that Biden evacuated US troops in Afghanistan leaving thousands of American civilians stranded and fearing for their lives.
“First of all, I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not,” Psaki snapped. “We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home.”
Psaki added, “We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email – any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Notice Psaki is giving the Biden Administration an out by saying “Americans who want to come home” – this is just the Biden Admin victim blaming innocent Americans who are stranded behind enemy lines.
VIDEO:
The Biden Administration doesn’t know how many Americans are still trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan.
Biden’s Pentagon spox John Kirby on Monday was “deliberately vague” when asked how many Americans have been evacuated from Kabul airport.
Joe Biden turned his back, walked away and refused to answer questions about Afghanistan on Monday.
