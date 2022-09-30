Protests In Iran Intensify As People Rise Up Against The Regime

Protests across Iran continue to grow following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdsih woman Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the Islamic republic’s morality police. Public anger flared after Amini died in custody on 16 September, three days after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict rules for women on wearing modest clothing and hijab headscarves.

According to an Iranian human rights organisation, Amini’s family were told during her arrest that she would be released after a “re-education session”.

But she died in custody.

Kurdish corners of Iran were the first to erupt in anger and now young men have started taking up arms to fight the regime troops as the revolution in Iran spreads to 164 cities in all 31 provinces, according to the opposition People’s Mojahedin.

Over 300 people have been killed by regime security forces, with over 15,000 arrested, they claim. Iran Human Rights a Norway-based group, said on Thursday that at least 83 people, including children, had been killed during the repression.

Gateway Pundit reports: A US citizen named Omar Mahmoudzadeh has been killed in Iraqi Kurdistan, as the Iranian Revolutionary Guards attacked Kurdish opposition groups with missiles and drones. Mahmoudzadeh lived in the US since 1990s, Iran International reported. At least 13 people were killed and 60 injured by Iranian attacks on Iraq, presumably to interdict Iraqi Kurdish support for the insurgents. US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said he could not comment on Mahmoudzadeh’s death.

The Islamic Republic's authorities are saying, that "they have attaked the terrorists".#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/rc8wQJzdE6 — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) September 28, 2022

The Iranian regime has started arresting celebrities who support the protests, on charges of “inciting violence & riot”, including soccer player Hossein Mahini, former state TV presenter Mahmoud Shahriyari, Iranian songwriter Mona Borzouei and singer Shervin Hajipour, whose song “Baraye” has been viewed over 35 million times on his Instagram page. Members of Iran’s soccer team wore black jackets to cover the Islamic Republic’s emblem on their jerseys at a friendship match against Senegal in Austria.

At least 20 journalists have been arrested as the government disrupted internet service.

In the 15th day of protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody Sept. 16, young men have started taking up arms and arming themselves with Molotov cocktails to fight the regime troops.

At least 185 agents from Iran’s Basij paramilitary forces, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, have been injured during clashes with protesters just in the capital Tehran.

Rep. Jim Banks and Virginia Foxx called for an inquiry into Oberlin College’s religion studies professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati due to his reported ties to the regime and his alleged role in cover-up of the 1988 mass executions of political prisoners, Fox News.