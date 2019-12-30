Protestor Calls Biden a “Pervert” Right to His Face at New Hampshire Event

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was confronted by protestors who called in a “pervert” and demanded he “stop touching kids” during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Sunday.
Biden is known for inappropriately touching women and young children during public events and recently told a story about how he likes it when children sit on his lap.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Another protester asked Biden where the money he and his son earned through Ukraine is, prompting him to assert that he has released 21 years of tax returns.
A third protester shouted “Quid Pro Joe” from the crowd.
During a previous stop in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden shocked the nation as he described letting kids play with his leg hair in a pool.
“And by the way I sit on a stand, I got hot, I got hairy legs that turn, that, that, that, turn blond in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in and pull and rub my legs, and watch the hairs rise up again. So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping up on my lap. And I love kids jumping on my lap,” Biden said.
