Protesters Vandalize CNN Headquarters In Atlanta

The CNN Center in Atlanta was vandalized on Friday during ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
His death has sparked angry protests across the country, including three consecutive nights of demonstrations in Minneapolis that saw the burning down of a police precinct.
RT reports: Footage shared on social media showed a raucous crowd as they rallied at the building’s entrance, blocked from entering by a police line inside.
Police cars parked nearby were not spared by the protesters, one even set ablaze while others had windows smashed out.
A number of armored vehicles and additional law enforcement were brought in to reinforce the heavy police presence as the standoff continued, with at least 18 officers clad in riot gear blocking the entrance of the headquarters, according to CNN.
