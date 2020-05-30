Protesters Vandalize CNN Headquarters In Atlanta

The CNN Center in Atlanta was vandalized on Friday during ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

His death has sparked angry protests across the country, including three consecutive nights of demonstrations in Minneapolis that saw the burning down of a police precinct.

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

RT reports: Footage shared on social media showed a raucous crowd as they rallied at the building’s entrance, blocked from entering by a police line inside.

CNN HQ in Atlanta getting overrun by leftist protesters that they themselves whipped into a frenzy.



Many are defacing and vandalizing the giant CNN logo outside the building.



You're watching Dr. Frankenstein get destroyed by his own monster.#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/i6EP0Tl8z5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2020

Police cars parked nearby were not spared by the protesters, one even set ablaze while others had windows smashed out.

Protesters getting dispersed by police as the destruction if police cars outside the CNN Center continues pic.twitter.com/CoRwbKY7jj — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Protests have turned destructive in #Atlanta. Outside #CNN Center at least one police vehicle caught fire, several others are also damaged. https://t.co/XTQ7GVo3Bo pic.twitter.com/N3XA3sumDB — FOX61 (@FOX61News) May 30, 2020

A number of armored vehicles and additional law enforcement were brought in to reinforce the heavy police presence as the standoff continued, with at least 18 officers clad in riot gear blocking the entrance of the headquarters, according to CNN.