Protesters Call For Nuremberg Trials Against Pfizer & Government Officials

February 20, 2023 Niamh Harris News 0
Protesters gathered outside Pfizer’s World Headquarters in New York City on Saturday demanding accountability for covid vaccine injuries.

They demanded “Nuremberg-style tribunals” for the big pharma company’s executives and employees, along with government officials who supported the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Video footage by NJEG Media shows demonstrators outside Pfizer’s HQ protesting “medical tyranny”.

Afterwards the protesters marched to the UN headquarters chanting “Nuremberg” in reference to the Nuremberg trials. These were a series of military tribunals held in Nuremberg which held Nazi Germany accountable for the atrocities it committed during the second world war.

