Protesters Call For Nuremberg Trials Against Pfizer & Government Officials

Protesters gathered outside Pfizer’s World Headquarters in New York City on Saturday demanding accountability for covid vaccine injuries.

They demanded “Nuremberg-style tribunals” for the big pharma company’s executives and employees, along with government officials who supported the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Video footage by NJEG Media shows demonstrators outside Pfizer’s HQ protesting “medical tyranny”.

#HappeningNow A medical freedom rally is taking place outside of #Pfizer World Headquarters in NYC. Signs brought in tribute to the vaccine injured. #vaccineinjuries #protest #news pic.twitter.com/9q1igEyqkb — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) February 18, 2023

Afterwards the protesters marched to the UN headquarters chanting “Nuremberg” in reference to the Nuremberg trials. These were a series of military tribunals held in Nuremberg which held Nazi Germany accountable for the atrocities it committed during the second world war.