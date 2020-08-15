Prosecutors Say Ghislaine Maxwell At Serious Risk Of Being Beaten Or Killed By Other Prisoners

Ghislaine Maxwell has to be held in solitary confinement for her own safety, prosecutors have said.

Maxwell remains in custody at a notorious Brooklyn jail awaiting trial over her alleged involvement in the crimes of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sun reports: Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997, and committing perjury by denying her involvement under oath.

In a letter dated 10 August, Maxwell’s lawyers objected to her being subjected to round-the-clock surveillance and numerous body scans at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

They say she belongs in the general population rather than in her cell for 21 hours a day.

Maxwell was arrested last month when FBI agents raided a property in New Hampshire.

She now faces charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury, though denies wrongdoing.

The circumstances of Epstein’s death meant she was initially placed on suicide watch, having to wear paper clothes and sleep on a bare mattress.

Those conditions have now been eased, but she remains in solitary confinement.

Recent court filings show her lawyers claim that she is being held in “uniquely onerous conditions”.

Prosecutors said Maxwell was isolated for reasons of “safety, security, and the orderly functioning of the facility,” and that it was appropriate to closely monitor new inmates facing a “strong likelihood” of many years in prison.

They nonetheless said jail officials agreed to give Maxwell 13 hours a day to review materials for her scheduled July 2021 trial, rather than the normal three hours.