Prosecutors: Epstein’s Child Sex Pimp Gave Top Politicians Kids To Rape for ‘Social Currency’

Prosecutors in the case of Epstein’s child sex pimp Ghislaine Maxwell claim that she “set up VIP elites” with young children to rape as part of a blackmail scheme to gain influence and power around the world.

The prosecutors have produced emails showing that Maxwell handed over trafficked children to the elites, which she then used “as a form of social currency.”

“These exhibits show (1) the defendant’s willingness to facilitate encounters between powerful men and women they would like, and (2) the defendant’s understanding that providing such access is a way to ingratiate herself with powerful men,” the prosecutors wrote in their court filing.

“These emails make clear that the defendant was willing to serve in such a role, and that she was eager to please wealthy and influential men by providing them with access to women,” the prosecutors wrote.

Maxwell’s attorneys are predictably denying the allegations.

“If her motive is to permit adult women to date her single friends, then it is not to pick up schoolgirls off the street to give “sexual massages” to Jeffrey Epstein,” Maxwell’s attorneys said in their rebuttal.

“And if she already had access to other powerful and influential men who were in her life, she would not need her friendship or access to Jeffrey Epstein,” he added.

News Punch has reported about Maxwell’s connections to Bill Clinton, who is one of the top politicians who was given children to rape by Epstein’s pedophile ring.

The Epstein pedophile ring is just the tip of the iceberg. This is the way the VIP elite operate and they will do everything in the power to cover-up their heinous crimes.