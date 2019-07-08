Prosecutor in New Epstein Case Is James Comey’s Daughter

Pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on child sex trafficking charges.

He faces a possible 45 year prison sentence if found guilty and, according to Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, his criminal acts could implicate politicians in Washington DC.

In a strange twist, CNN revealed that one of the prosecutors in the new Epstein case is James Comey’s daughter:

A team of federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, along with some in the public corruption unit, have been assigned to the case.

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, is one of the prosecutors, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Maurene Comey is a Assistant US Attorney in New York state.

Maurene Comey has been an assistant US attorney in the SDNY office since 2015.

Maurene Comey went to William and Mary School, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in History & Music and attended Harvard Law School.