Propaganda: Fake President Biden Releases Photo Signing Blank Sheet of Paper

Joe Biden released some propaganda on Tuesday in which he tried to convince the world he was signing something important regarding the Ukraine-Russian conflict, but upon closer inspection turned out to be a blank sheet of paper.

They are not even trying to hide the fact he is a puppet president anymore.

“I just spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss our continued support for Ukraine — including security assistance and humanitarian aid — as it defends itself against Russian aggression. We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact,” Biden tweeted.

There’s nothing written on the note pad. Lol https://t.co/OvAtMHxNhq — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) March 1, 2022

That all sounds super important, except Biden is not signing anything. In fact, he could just be about to draw a doodle.

Notably, Biden is also not seated in the Oval Office for this important discussion with Zelensky, which for all we know he could have also made up.

Given the absurd levels of propaganda circulating social media during this burgeoning regional European conflict, it’s unsurprising to see the puppet president hopping on the misinformation bandwagon.