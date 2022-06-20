Proof of Time Travel? These Famous Faces Appear Throughout History

To us they are unmistakable – famous faces who would be recognized anywhere in the world. So perhaps that is why they chose to travel back in time to a world without TV, internet, and paparazzi – for complete anonymity.

Either that or they have traveled forward in time to join us in 2022, on a mission to right wrongs and change the future.

As physicist Stephen Hawking pointed out in his book Black Holes and Baby Universes in 1994, “The best evidence we have that time travel is not possible, and never will be, is that we have not been invaded by hordes of tourists from the future.”

But Stephen Hawking hadn’t seen these photos of famous faces appearing throughout different eras in history. If he had, perhaps he would say that they are evidence that time travel is possible, because we seem to have been invaded by hordes of famous faces from the past.

1. NICHOLAS CAGE

This picture, said to have been taken in 1870 of a man from Bristol, Tennesse, is a dead ringer for Hollywood legend Nicholas Cage. In 2011 it was put up for auction on eBay for one million dollars.

It immediately led to claims it was a photoshopped hoax, but the seller, Jack Mord of Seattle, Washington, maintains to this day that he stumbled across the original print.

Mr Mord claimed in the listing it was actual photographic proof that Cage is a real vampire who has lived for hundreds of years.

He said: “150 years from now he might be a politician, the leader of a cult or a talk show host.”

2. JOHN TRAVOLTA

Around the same time this bizarre image of a man that looks just like John Travolta was also put up for sale by a separate seller who claimed to be unconnected to Mr Mord.

The two portraits were linked together by the fact that the pair starred together in Face/Off, and it led to further claims they must have been edited pictures.

The unnamed seller from Ontario said he was inspired by Mr Mord to put his Travolta print up for sale.

He wanted $50,000 for the 1860 picture.

He wrote: “I know you are saying John Travolta is alive today in 2011 and he doesn’t look 151 years old.

“John Travolta is a Scientologist, and many Scientologists believe in a type of reincarnation. Of course, time travel can’t be ruled out as well.”

3. VLADIMIR PUTIN

As conspiracy theories go it is pretty “out there”, but some people claim the Russian president can time travel or is an immortal vampire.

Historic pictures emerged of two men taken in 1920 and 1941 who look like remarkably similar slightly younger versions of Vladimir Putin, now aged 63.

It has led some people to claim Putin is a time traveler from a previous era, sent to the present to right wrongs and kick ass.

The picture, taken in 1920, is of a Russian solider who does look like the leader.

A separate snap said to be of a Russian solider and taken in 1941 also looks like Putin and the 1920 individual.

4. JAY-Z

This photo of rapper Jay-Z – or his unnamed doppleganger – was taken in the rapper’s home of Brooklyn back in 1939.

Jay-Z recently became the first hip-hop billionaire. He’s also pretty open about selling his soul to the devil, praising Lucifer during many of his performances.

Could he also be a time traveler from another dimension?

5. EDDIE MURPHY

Eddie Murphy has been time traveling since the 1920s, according to this picture of an unnamed man of the day.

6. BRUCE WILLIS

Bruce Willis actually honed his action hero skills by playing a major role in the Pacific theatre during the Second World War, according to one theory.

The Die Hard star’s doppelgänger is a WW2 military legend named General Doug MacArthur.

7. LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Leonardo DiCaprio was officially born in the mid-seventies.

But one image that went viral showed his exact double – a woman pictured in the early sixties named Judy Zipper.

8. SYLVESTER STALLONE

Sylvester Stallone is famed for his action movie roles in the 1980s and the catchphrase “don’t push me”.

But one staggering piece of art showed another famous face in history who is his spitting image.

The incredible painting of Pope Gregory IX in the thirteenth century shows the former Catholic church leader is an exact double for the Rocky star.

9. MICHAEL CERA

A man looking just like Superbad actor Michael Cera was discovered in 1930s Germany.

It prompted theories the Canadian actor traveled back in time as a spy to infiltrate the Nazis, or that he is even a spy sent forward from the past to infiltrate Hollywood.

10. KEANU REEVES

Hiding in plain sight in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, is this 1530 painting entitled “Portrait of a Man,” which many believe must have been Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves on a time travel mission.

The mysterious star shot to fame in 1989 with the time-travel comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

11. JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Was Jennifer Lawrence an actor – in 1950s Egypt? Many people believe the X-Men star was Egyptian actor Zubaida Tharwat.