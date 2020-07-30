Prominent Conservatives & Doctors Suspended By Twitter For Commenting On HCQ

Twitter has temporarily suspended more accounts for sharing videos about or commenting on the effectiveness of the drug Hydroxychloroquine.

Among those locked out of their Twitter accounts on Wednesday are PragerU, a variety of prominent conservatives and even a doctor.

Breitbart reports: Conservative non-profit group PragerU had its account restricted on Wednesday for allegedly violating the platform’s rules regarding posts about coronavirus after sharing a video of the “White Coat Summit” featuring medical doctors.

Director and producer Robby Starbuck was suspended from Twitter on Wednesday after replying to someone, “I guess you think Dr. Harvey Risch, an epidemiology professor at Yale School of Public Health isn’t a real doctor? He’s also touting that Hydroxychloroquine works.”

Starbuck was later notified by Twitter that his tweet had violated the Twitter Rules regarding “the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,” and that his account had been temporarily restricted from tweeting.

Well, @robbystarbuck has been temporary suspended.



This tweet is an objective fact. Not even opinion or a claim of efficacy, just a fact that the doctor/epidemiologist from Yale is backing it. pic.twitter.com/KFpzjAFy6i — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 29, 2020

Dr. David Samadi was also suspended from Twitter after violating rules regarding information about the Chinese coronavirus.

“If people hate President Trump, that is entirely their prerogative,” tweeted Samadi. “When their hatred causes them to deliberately hide good news about a life-saving treatment for a global pandemic, that is when the line is crossed. Hydroxychloroquine works and it has worked.”

Samadi received a notification from Twitter informing him that his account had been restricted for violating the Twitter Rules regarding COVID-19.

Moreover, Australian-American author Nick Adams was also suspended from the platform, for tweeting, “Hydroxychloroquine SAVES lives! Rt!”

Adams was notified by Twitter on Wednesday that he had been banned from issuing tweets for the next 12 hours.

The suspensions arrive just days after Google and social media platforms censored a livestreamed video posted by Breitbart News of a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday by the group America’s Frontline Doctors.