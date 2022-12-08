Project Veritas Exposes Pro-Pedophilia Dean of Students Bragging About Forcing Kids To Use “Dildos and Butt Plugs”

Project Veritas has released a disturbing new video in which the pro-pedophilia dean of students at a prestigious private school is seen bragging about forcing underage students to play with sex toys.

The dean is heard on the video discussing the disturbing practice with an undercover investigator.

Watch:

Thelibertydaily.com reports: Here’s their press release:

Elite Chicago Private School’s Dean of Students Brags About Bringing in LGBTQ+ Health Center to Teach ‘Queer Sex’ to Minors … ‘That’s a Really Cool Part of My Job’ … ‘Passing Around Dildos and Butt Plugs’ … ‘Using Lube Versus Using Spit’ Joseph Bruno, Dean of Students, Francis W. Parker School: “So, I’ve been the Dean for four years. During Pride — we do a Pride Week every year — I had our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in [to the classroom]. They were passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit.”

Bruno: “They’re just, like, passing around dildos and butt-plugs. The kids are just playing with ‘em, looking at ‘em…They’re like, ‘How does this butt-plug work? How do we do – like, how does this work?’ That’s a really cool part of my job.”

Bruno: "We had a Drag Queen come in — pass out cookies and brownies and do photos." [CHICAGO – Dec. 7, 2022] Project Veritas released a new video today exposing a high-ranking private school official, Joseph Bruno, who admitted that he teaches underage children about sex with items such as "butt-plugs" and "dildos." Bruno, who works as the Dean of Students at an elite school in Chicago called Francis W. Parker

At this point, Project Veritas may be the only consistent purveyor of the truths the radical left doesn’t want the public to know. They deserve all the kudos in the world.