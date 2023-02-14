Project Blue Beam: WEF Insider Reveals ‘Fake Alien Invasion’ Will Unite Humanity

Mainstream media usually presents UFO news as fringe stories for weirdos, but the media has gone UFO mad in the past week, reporting on sightings and events as serious news events.

Given that we know mainstream media takes orders from the global elite, and any shift in narrative must be viewed with deep suspicion, the question must be asked, why have the media changed their narrative so dramatically?

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to a World Economic Forum insider, it’s yet another case of so-called conspiracy theorists being one step ahead of the rest of the world.

But before we explain what the UFO sightings are really about, please subscribe to The People’s Voice if you appreciate our content and feel free to join The People’s Voice Locals community if you want to join our new community of like-minded people determined to hold the globalist elite to account for their crimes against humanity. The link is in the description box below. I hope to see you there.

Now let’s take a look at the social conditioning taking place on mainstream networks as they prepare the masses for the global elite’s latest and greatest mass con.

Always in the vanguard of the globalist agenda, CNN have been dedicating an unprecedented number of minutes per day to UFO news.

In recent days we have had reports of UFOs all over the world. On February 2 the Chinese balloon was spotted and on February 4 it was shot down.

Then six days later a UFO was shot down over Alaska.

And the very next day on February 11, a UFO was shot down over Canada.

And in recent days we have had UFOs appears over China and Uruguay, and then Montana’s airspace was closed for DoD activities. On February 12 a UFO was shot over Lake Huron.

While the mainstream media has only just started taking these events seriously and conditioning the masses, it’s no secret that world governments have taken these events very seriously for years. Whether they are trying to make psychic spies or track unidentified flying objects, governments have a history of trying to hunt down the truth behind the bizarre sightings and events reported each year.

But according to two well-placed sources, these recent events are more than just cover up attempts. The world government is planning a supernatural event of its own.

According to reputable sources, the government are going to fake a global alien invasion in the year 2024, in order to usher in a one world government.

Here’s where it gets really interesting.

In his 1994 book Project Blue Beam, investigative journalist Serge Monast writes that the United Nations, NASA and other government agencies have been working in secret since 1983 on a top-secret operation called Project Blue Beam.

The purpose? To pave the way for a global government by fooling people into thinking its the end of the world.

Here’s how it works according to Mr Monast.

First, the global elite will fake an alien invasion, convincing the world that aliens are planning to take over major cities across the globe.

Second, religious populations will be treated to a Rapture, or fulfillment of their religion’s prophecies. This will all be fake, conducted through the use of large scale holograms and microchips hidden within most modern electronics.

Once the various nations of the world topple under the mass of civic unrest and panic, the New World Order will assert itself, and the people of the world, desperate for any sort of authority, will accept its rule.

The notorious globalist Henry Kissinger let the cat out of the bag about the plan in the late 70s. Kissinger, who is Klaus Schwab’s mentor, explained in clear terms how the globalists will convince Americans to accept the New World Order. He wrote:

“Today Americans would be outraged in UN troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all the peoples of the world will pledge with world leaders to deliver them from this evil.

“The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well being granted to them by their world government.”

Kissinger wasn’t the only insider in the late 70s speaking about how the elite will attempt to hijack humanity and brute force a world government upon them.

Wernher von Braun, the German & US aerospace engineer who worked on Operation Paperclip, confessed on his deathbed in 1977 that the global elite were planning to use “terrorists and pandemics” as false flags to manipulate and control the masses. Even more interestingly, von Braun said the final false flag will be a “Fake Alien Invasion”.

The global elites engineered a crisis with the Covid pandemic to erode the sovereignty of nations and terrify the masses into compliance. And they half-succeeded. But as anyone who has been paying attention to the disturbing rhetoric coming out of Davos recently will know, the global elite are not done with us yet.

It appears that Covid was the dress rehearsal and they have an even greater con up their sleeves.

So what should we be doing to stay alert and ensure they don’t get away with the plan?

Mr Monast provided details about exactly how the elite will perpetrate the con. He stated that NASA will use low-frequency electro-magnetic waves to communicate telepathically and that the New World Order will phase out cash.

At the time, skeptics have several issues with this conspiracy theory. First and foremost, the technology required to inundate the world with realistic visions of aliens and Messiahs simply didn’t exist in the early 1990s. But fast forward to our present age and all of the futuristic tech that Mr Monast spoke about has been rolled out by the elite in recent years.

There is no doubt that the globalist elite have the technology to pull of the con.

We do know that the US government briefly entertained the idea of using a hologram during the Iraq war. US Air Force planners brainstorming on the best way to achieve a bloodless coup in Iraq proposed creating a giant hologram that would appear to be Allah commanding Iraqis to overthrow Saddam Hussein. This plan was never implemented, but the fact it was considered at such a high level proves that the technology exists.

Microchips, holograms, electro-magnetic waves for telepathic communication…. It is uncanny how everything Monast wrote about in 1994 has been rolled out by the World Economic Forum in the last couple of years.

Skeptics at the time also questioned whether governments across the world could really cooperate and coordinate closely enough to pull of this mass con.

But again, everything Monast wrote about in his book has come to pass. The World Economic Forum has penetrated governments all over the world, placing its own people in the highest offices in the land in Canada, New Zealand, France, and Brazil to name just a few countries.

In 2023 there is no question that governments across the world could coordinate closely enough to pull off a mass con. We have already seen it happen with the Covid pandemic. The global elite have governments and mainstream media singing from the same hymn sheet.

Mr Monast was said to be writing a new book with bombshell further information regarding government plans for Project Blue Beam, however he was found dead in 1996. The official cause of death was listed as a heart attack.

Watch: