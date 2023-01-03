Pro-Vaxxer NFL Player Uche Nwaneri Drops Dead ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’

Former NFL player Uchechukwu Nwaneri, who aggressively advocated for mandatory vaccines, died suddenly and unexpectedly last Friday from a massive heart attack.
Nwanaeri, 38, was found dead at his home in West Lafayette, according to reports.
Per the Lafayette Journal & Courier:
Nwaneri drove up from Georgia, police said, and he was at his wife’s West Lafayette’s house in the 2600 block of Willow Drive when he apparently collapsed, Costello said.
Nwaneri’s wife found him unresponsive in a bedroom in her house about 1 a.m. Friday and called 911, Costello said.
Infowars.com reports: Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told the Courier an autopsy on the former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman found no evidence of foul play and “Preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack, pending toxicology results.”
Nwaneri was vocal about his support for the Covid jab on social media and espoused support for mandatory vaccine schemes and vaccine passports, at one point saying, “MANDATE THE VACCINE. Jail anyone who refuses.”
In one pro-vaccine thread, Nwaneri argued that if his 60-year-old mother could “get fully vaccinated and be fine, why should I wait a moment longer?”
In another post, Nwaneri who played 7 seasons with the Jaguars from 2007 to 2013, remarked on anti-vax radio hosts who died from Covid-19, writing, “Sad, but they made their choice I guess.”
Nwaneri also flexed his vaccinated status on social media, mocking anti-vaxxers for being “scared of a vaccine,” and adding “Weakness is what I see in a lot of folks.”
While it’s as yet unclear whether the jab caused Nwaneri’s supposed heart attack, data has shown severe adverse side effects from the experimental Covid mRNA jabs can induce heart complications, including acute myocardial infarctions and heart inflammation conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis.
