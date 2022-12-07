Pro-Vaxx Rod Stewart Reveals 11-Yr-Old Son Rushed To Hospital With Suspected Heart Attack

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed his 11-year-old son Aiden was rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack after suddenly collapsing while playing soccer.

Stewart, an outspoken supporter of Covid-19 vaccines and mandatory vaccination, recalled his young son going ‘blue and unconscious’ while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team.

Although the Maggie May hitmaker didn’t share details of when the incident occurred, he revealed that an ambulance was called. Stewart told to FourFourTwo magazine: ‘We thought my boy had a heart attack.’

Last year, Stewart has voiced his fury at ‘anti-vaxxers’ and declared the only people welcome at his Christmas party would be those who had both vaccines and a booster.

The musician has received at least three Covid-19 jabs and said people who refuse to get vaccinated make him ‘angry’.

He branded so-called ‘anti-vaxxers’ as ‘killers’ for not taking the vaccine as they are more likely to catch and spread the virus.

Sir Rod told Times Radio Drive host John Pienaar: ‘It makes me angry, especially in America where they talk about “It’s my right, it’s my freedom.”

‘No it’s not! Because you are a killer, and you can be killed.’

‘We have a big party at the house every year’, he said. ‘We have a marquee and a band. We’re just going to make sure everybody has been tested. It’s dead simple.

‘If you haven’t been tested, if you haven’t got the two vaccines and the booster, you can’t come.’

The musician referenced Austria, which is making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for everyone, and while he said he doesn’t ‘want to get into that one’ he would ‘strongly advise people’ to get vaccinated if they can.