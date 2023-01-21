Pro-Vaccine Elon Musk Admits Second Covid Booster Almost Killed Him

Pro-vaccine Elon Musk has admitted his second Covid-19 booster shot almost killed him

Elon Musk took to Twitter late Friday evening to share his personal experience with the Covid shots, explaining he ran into “major side effects.”

In a series of tweets, the Twitter CEO said he felt like he “was dying” and that a young cousin of his in “peak health” suffered myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle which has exploded around the world, particularly among young men, in the wake of the vaccine roll out.

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno,” Musk said in a tweet.

He added: “And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital.”

In a third post, Musk explained it was not his choice to get the second booster but was a requirement to visit a Tesla location in Berlin, Germany.

“Was required to visit Tesla Giga Berlin. Not my choice,” he said.

In yet another post, Musk explained he had no issues with receiving the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first mRNA booster.

“I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold. Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly,” he tweeted.

The Tesla founder added: “First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me.”

The posts were in response to a Rasmussen Reports tweet that reported approximately 12 million people may have experienced “major side effects” after getting the vaccine.

Musk has previously declared his support for the mRNA vaccines.

“To be clear, I do support vaccines in general and COVID vaccines specifically,” Musk tweeted in 2021. “The science is unequivocal.”