Pro-Vaccine Doctor Baffled After 26-Year-Old Daughter Dies Suddenly ‘Without Cause’

One of Australia’s leading doctors and President of the Australian Medical Association of South Australia, Michelle Atchison, has been left shattered and confused following the sudden, unexpected death of her healthy 26-year-old daughter.

Dr. Atchison used her Twitter account Thursday to announce the tragic death of her 26-year-old daughter, Caillin.

According to a now-deleted Twitter post, Caillin died on Wednesday while in her sleep.

“The light in our life has gone out. My beautiful and only daughter died yesterday,” Dr. Atchison tweeted.

“She never woke up. It was so utterly unexpected and my husband and my hearts are shattered. I really don’t know what to do,” Atchison added.

There is still no information on the cause of Caillin’s death.

Dr. Atchison became the public spokesperson for nurses and hospital staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Daily Mail.

She was critical of South Australia easing its border closure on November 23, warning the reopening would place further strain on the health system. She also presented the latest report into South Australia’s healthcare system that revealed a crippling shortage of healthcare staff and beds in hospitals.

Dr. Atchison also advocated for the Covid-19 vaccines, strongly encouraging people to take the vaccination.

Border Watch (AU) reported:

Australian Medical Association SA president Dr Michelle Atchison said vaccinated individuals were still able to contract COVID-19, but less likely to experience serious symptoms and hospitalisation. “If you are vaccinated and you get COVID, you are likely to have a serious type of illness and are very unlikely to require intensive care,” she said.“ If you are not vaccinated, you run the risk of requiring a ventilator or having high intensity care and the reality is that in an outbreak, the regions can’t manage that. We recognise there is a very small chance of serious side effects, but it is a safe vaccine and we encourage people to take it.”

Last month, Dr. Atchison wrote on Twitter that health care workers should receive a fourth dose of the vaccine.