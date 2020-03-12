Pro-Trump MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Donates $1 Million to First Responders

Pro-Trump MMA fighter Conor McGregor has donated over $1 million to help families of first responders in America.

The Irish-born MMA champion is a staunch supporter of President Trump. He announced earlier this year that POTUS is a “phenomenal president” and possibly the greatest president of all time.

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly, the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America,” he tweeted on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

McGregor made the massive donation to New York’s Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation.

The organization is named after New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who died after heroically saving many lives on September 11, 2001.

“I have always had deep respect for first responders who are not only selfless but also fearless in performing their duties,” McGregor told John Aidan Byrne of The New York Post.

“They are willing to risk it all for perfect strangers.”

Pagesix.com reports: The fighter made the donation after pledging he’d give $5 for every case of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. He has also recorded public service announcements to encourage others to donate to the foundation.

He continued, “We are so proud to partner with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor these proper heroes. The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden tragic loss.”

McGregor added that he will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at home in Ireland. While Dublin’s parade has been canceled, New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday there were no plans yet to cancel Manhattan’s parade, which annually attracts more than two million people.

And — amid much speculation when and where his next fight would be — McGregor added he is looking forward to spending more time in the US, “Most likely after my next fight. I know you will ask when that will happen, and my answer is, ‘keep guessing.’”