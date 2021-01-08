Pro Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Sued For $1.3bn By Dominion Voting Systems

Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has dismissed Dominion’s suit against her as “baseless”, claiming it was filed to harass, intimidate and drain resources.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing the Trump associate for $1.3bn, claiming she defamed the company with ‘conspiracy theories’ following the US election.

Dominion say they sent Powell a cease and desist letter, but she continued to suggest the company was involved in fraud

Powell said her lawsuits challenging the election were akin to “releasing the Kraken”. She claimed that agents from Iran and China had compromised Dominion’s voting machines so that they would change Trump supporters’ votes to votes for Joe Biden.

The pro-Trump lawyer responded by saying that the suit against her “is baseless and was filed to harass, intimidate and to drain our resources as we seek the truth of Dominion Voting Systems role in the fradulent election”

She addeded the “We will not be cowed in exercising our 1st Amendment rights or seeking truth!