Pro-Trump Black Democrat Vernon Jones Attacked by BLM Thugs Outside White House

Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones was viciously attacked as he left the White House after attending President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night.

Jones, who was walking to his hotel, was stalked and harassed by a group of far-left protestors who shouted obscenities at him.

“Are you a black Trump supporter?” one thug asked.

“You’re a f**king disgrace! Shame!” another shouted at the African American state rep.

Police were forced to form a protective circle around Jones and his companion as they cautiously walked down the street.

The protesters began to chant:

“Whose streets? Our streets!” and taunting police: “Who [sic] do you protect?”

One racist far-left protestor shouted: “You house [n-word]!”

WATCH:

Brave DC police protect Black Democrat Vernon Jones from the #BLM mob.



What could he have done to draw their hostility? Support President Trump.



This is quite a sight to see. pic.twitter.com/opBV00PZlF — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 28, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: In his address on Monday evening to the RNC, Jones said: “The Democratic Darty has become infected with a pandemic of intolerance, bigotry, socialism, anti-law enforcement bias, and a dangerous tolerance for people who attack others, destroy their property and terrorize our own communities.

“That’s what this election is all about. That’s why right now, more than ever, more than ever before, America needs Donald Trump in the oval office for another four years.”

Several minutes later, a mob of protesters also trapped Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as he attempted to leave the White House after the speech.