Pro-Pedophilia Group Co-Founder Steve Schmidt Demands Capitol Protestor Is Executed

One of the co-founders of pro-pedophilia group ‘The Lincoln Project’ has advocated for the summary execution of a Capitol protestor.

Steve Schmidt, disgraced co-founder of the anti-Trump group, called for the so-called “Q Shaman” to be shot during a Friday night TV interview with Bill Maher.

“A guy bursts in, the QAnon shaman, dressed like a viking… And [the Capitol police officer] basically talks to him. Shoot him. Shoot him! If you burst into the United States Capitol… If he were dressed like Bin Laden, would you have shot him?” Schmidt told Maher.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Video of the interaction Schmidt references reveals the Arizona man merely walking around the Senate chamber as a Capitol Police officer asks him to leave. Jake Chansley has since maintained that he merely walked into an open door at the Capitol, having been charged with unlawfully entering a federal building.

Such a shame indeed. Quick question for you? Who did you think will serve more time behind bars, this paid actor known as the "Q Shaman" who's father is a democrat judge, or the Capitol police officers who allowed these proxies to stroll right in? pic.twitter.com/mz237WFg11 — Joe Sakic Fan (@Devilito02) January 20, 2021

Schmidt’s standard for using lethal force defies any professional standard of law enforcement conduct in the United States, and might be more commonly used in Syria or Somalia. Law enforcement, be it Capitol Police or otherwise, are not trained to summarily execute trespassers who enter federal buildings unlawfully and saunter around, even if the venue in question is the US Capitol.

The protestor in question has since gone on to betray Donald Trump, even offering to testify at a Democratic impeachment sham trial on the side of the pro-impeachment leftists. There’s ample reason to believe he’s more of a lifestyle cosplayer than a hardened criminal, and his bumbling trespassing during the January 6th event reflected as such. An extrajudicial execution of the conspiracy theorist would’ve been a heinous outrage- and the second killing of an unarmed riotous protestor under highly questionable circumstances.

Schmidt’s appearance on HBO came just hours after he resigned from the Lincoln Project, with the neocon group reeling in the wake of founder John Weaver’s pedophilia and grooming scandal. It appears that actually inciting violence- against a protestor who was non-violent- is Schmidt’s tactic to try and get back into the good graces of programmed liberals.