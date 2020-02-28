Prison Officials: Weinstein May Try to ‘Kill Himself’ Like Epstein

Prison cheifs are warning that serial rapist Harvey Weinstein could “try to kill himself like Jeffrey Epstein” while in jail.

According to New York City prison officials, Weinstein needs “round the clock surveillance” in case another high-profile Clinton-linked inmate is found dead in their jail cell.

Last year, billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

Now, over fears of a repeat of Epstein’s death, calls are being made for Weinstein to be kept in a private section for his own safety.

Tmz.com reports: High-ranking officials at NYC’s Department of Corrections tell TMZ … there’s anxiety running through the ranks about another “Epstein Incident” and the scrutiny that would follow if HW offed himself on their watch, which is why an action plan is in place.

For starters, we’re told one possibility is that Weinstein will be housed in a private section of Rikers Island’s North Infirmary Command, which is for high-profile inmates or guys with health issues — Harvey fits both. He could land in the “ANNEX,” with the other dudes falling apart.

Once he’s there and all checked in, our sources say HW will probably get his own cell with round-the-clock surveillance cameras watching his every move. And, when he’s out walking around, we’re told he’ll have DOC officials escorting him. There’s a reason for that.

You’ll recall … Epstein’s death was put under a magnifying glass when he hanged himself in his cell, while guards were supposed to be checking in periodically. That whole thing’s still being investigated right now, but in any case … officials don’t want that with Harvey.

In fact, we’re being told people at NYC’s DOC don’t even want Harvey as a prisoner — we’re told he’s seen as a huge risk, and there are talks of trying to ship him elsewhere.

In the meantime, though, we’re told Weinstein’s milking his stay at the Bellevue Hospital he was taken to this week after complaints of chest pains. Sources tell us he’s got his own room there, and that the conditions are much nicer than what’s waiting for him at Rikers.

Of course, if they can’t get the guy off their hands … DOC might have to look after HW for the next several years. He’s facing a minimum sentence of at least 5 years after Monday’s conviction.